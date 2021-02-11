Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci talk regularly — here's what they're discussing now

Dr. Anthony Fauci and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates talk regularly these days, and as you would imagine, they mostly talk about ending the pandemic.

More specifically, right now, "we're talking a lot about these variants and what that will do," Gates, whose Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $1.75 billion to the fight against Covid-19, told Frances Stead Sellers during a Washington Post Live Special Wednesday. There are multiple Covid variants, emerging from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, which spread more easily and quickly.

While the new variants don't affect the ability to diagnose Covid, "it does mess up the antibodies," Gates said. "To some degree, it'll affect the vaccines."

The mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech currently in use in the U.S. and other countries appear to provide a degree of protection against the U.K. and South African strains. However, the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is approved for emergency use in the U.K. and India, only offers "minimal protection" against mild to moderate disease caused by the South African coronavirus variant. Johnson & Johnson, which applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. Feb. 4, also said its vaccine provides less protection on the South African strain.

With that in mind, Gates said that he and Fauci are currently discussing whether "we need to create a new variant of the vaccine." Gates' foundation is funding trials in Brazil and South Africa that will produce more definitive data about whether or not a new vaccine is needed, he said. That data will be available later this month, he said.