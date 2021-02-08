Covid live updates: AstraZeneca working to adapt Covid vaccine for variants as South Africa suspends rollout

Target launched a brand of workout clothes and exercise equipment just before the pandemic struck. All in Motion has become one of the retailer's top sellers over the past year and it recently hit $1 billion in sales.

"We like to joke about this internally that it's become our guests' favorite work wear, not just workout wear," said Jill Sando, Target's chief merchandising officer for style and owned brands.

Growth of the activewear brand is just one way the big-box retailer is gaining ground in apparel and other merchandise categories as malls and competitors struggle during the global health crisis. It is one of 10 Target brands that generated $1 billion or more in sales in fiscal 2020. Four brands have hit $2 billion or more in sales over that time: kids apparel brand Cat & Jack; Good & Gather, a food and beverage line; Up & Up, a personal care and household essentials brand; and home decor brand Threshold.

In the coming months, Target will learn if that loyalty will stick — or if shoppers will return to the mall as they get Covid-19 vaccines.

