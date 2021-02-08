Covid live updates: AstraZeneca working to adapt Covid vaccine for variants as South Africa suspends rollout

LIVE UPDATES
President Joe Biden has set a goal to administer at least 100 million Covid vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office, but warned it will be very difficult to achieve herd immunity in the U.S. by the end of summer. Biden's cautious remarks — in an interview aired on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl — are in line with the warnings of scientists and public health officials. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said at least 75% of the public would need to be inoculated against Covid-19 to achieve herd immunity. Biden also said during the interview that he was exploring new ways to quickly vaccinate more Americans.
The U.S. is recording at least 117,000 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,100 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
Target launched a brand of workout clothes and exercise equipment just before the pandemic struck. All in Motion has become one of the retailer's top sellers over the past year and it recently hit $1 billion in sales.
"We like to joke about this internally that it's become our guests' favorite work wear, not just workout wear," said Jill Sando, Target's chief merchandising officer for style and owned brands.
Growth of the activewear brand is just one way the big-box retailer is gaining ground in apparel and other merchandise categories as malls and competitors struggle during the global health crisis. It is one of 10 Target brands that generated $1 billion or more in sales in fiscal 2020. Four brands have hit $2 billion or more in sales over that time: kids apparel brand Cat & Jack; Good & Gather, a food and beverage line; Up & Up, a personal care and household essentials brand; and home decor brand Threshold.
In the coming months, Target will learn if that loyalty will stick — or if shoppers will return to the mall as they get Covid-19 vaccines.
—Melissa Repko
Like other vaccine makers, AstraZeneca is racing to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine in the face of new variants of the virus.
The process has become more urgent for the drugmaker after a small-scale study found that it was less effective at protecting against the more virulent strain of the virus discovered in South Africa.
The country said it would suspend the use of the shot in its vaccination program after the study, published Sunday and not yet peer-reviewed, found that the vaccine offered "minimal protection" against mild to moderate disease caused by the South African variant.
Researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and others in South Africa, and the University of Oxford, noted that the study was small, involving only around 2,000 volunteers who had an average age of 31. Oxford University said "protection against moderate-severe disease, hospitalization or death could not be assessed in this study as the target population were at such low risk."
—Holly Ellyatt