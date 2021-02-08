UK health expert says no reason to think Covid variant from South Africa will become dominant strain

An army health worker prepares a dose of Covishield, AstraZeneca/Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, at an army hospital in Colombo on January 29, 2021.

LONDON — Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the U.K.'s deputy chief medical officer, played down the chances of a coronavirus variant from South Africa becoming widespread across the country in the coming months.

His comments, delivered at a news conference Monday evening, follow concerns that the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford jab shows limited effectiveness against that particular strain, known formally as the B.1.351 mutation.

"There is no reason to think the South African variant will catch up or overtake our current virus in the next few months," Van-Tam said referring to the U.K.'s mutation which was first found in southeast England.

He said the "immediate threat" would be from the variant found in the U.K., which vaccines have shown to have more effectiveness against.