What you need to know about the Covid vaccines: From Johnson & Johnson's single-dose to Moderna's booster

A Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

As the one-year anniversary of the Covid pandemic approaches, Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines are being distributed and even more coronavirus vaccines are on the horizon. Novavax said Thursday that its two-dose Covid vaccine was more than 89% effective in protecting against Covid-19. And Johnson & Johnson said Friday that its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective overall in protecting against Covid-19. Experts say you should take whichever vaccine you can get. "The point of vaccinations is to get as many people vaccinated as we can as quickly as we can, because that's going to help the virus stop transmitting between people," Lisa Lee, an infectious disease epidemiologist and a public health ethicist at Virginia Tech, tells CNBC Make It. "When we stop transmitting between people, we also stop the opportunity for mutation." Here's what we know about the different vaccines so far:

Johnson & Johnson

How it works: Johnson & Johnson's vaccine utilizes adenoviruses, a type of virus that causes the common cold, as a vehicle to deliver instructions to cells about how to fight the virus. When injected into the arm, the adenovirus can't replicate or cause illness, but it does create antibodies. Number of doses required: One. This single-dose vaccine only requires basic refrigeration for storage, and has a longer shelf-life. Effectiveness: Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that the vaccine was 66% effective overall in protecting against Covid-19, and 85% effective in preventing severe disease which includes illnesses requiring hospitalization. In the United States, the vaccine provided a 72% level of protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 infection. But in South Africa, where a highly contagious mutation of the virus is the primary variant, the effectiveness was only 57%. Availability: Johnson & Johnson plans to file for emergency use authorization in early February, and if granted, the company plans to ship 2 million doses immediately after clearance, according to a release. Johnson & Johnson expects to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. in 2021.

Novavax

How it works: Novavax's Covid vaccine is a "protein subunit vaccine," which contains harmless pieces of the surface spike protein that the coronavirus uses to infect humans. When the body's immune system recognizes the proteins, it starts making antibodies, and can remember how to fight the virus if infected in the future, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Number of doses required: Two doses, one month apart. The vaccine only requires basic refrigeration. Effectiveness: Novavax said Thursday that its vaccine was more than 89% effective in protecting against Covid-19 in its phase three clinical trial conducted in the United Kingdom, but less than 50% effective against the troubling strain from South Africa. Availability: Novavax was paid $1.6 billion as part of Operation Warp Speed this summer, with the goal of delivering 100 million doses by the beginning of 2021. A late-stage trial in the U.S. and Mexico started in late December, so it's not clear at the moment when the vaccine will get authorized for use in the U.S.

Moderna