How scientists can 'copy and paste' Covid vaccines to work on the strain from South Africa

With the news that Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccines may not be as effective on the new coronavirus variant that emerged in South Africa, it's time to "prepare, if it's necessary, to upgrade the vaccines," Dr. Anthony Fauci said during an interview with NBC News' TODAY Show Monday. The good news is, both vaccines use innovative messenger RNA, or mRNA technology, and that means researchers have the ability to change and tweak the vaccines to adapt to new variants more easily than with conventional vaccines. Here's how that works.

How mRNA vaccines work (and why they're so exciting)

Both Moderna and Pfizer's Covid vaccines apply innovative technology that utilizes messenger RNA, or mRNA. Messenger RNA is similar to DNA in that it is genetic material that contains instructions; in particular, mRNA gives our cells instructions for making proteins. Specially sequenced mRNA in these vaccines teaches the body's cells how to make a non-infectious piece of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid), specifically a piece of its famous "spike" protein. The immune system then recognizes the harmless copies of the spike protein and creates antibodies against it. If exposed to the actual virus, the body recalls how to trigger an immune response and create antibodies that fight the virus. This new form of vaccine is exciting because mRNA vaccines can be modified easily and manufactured faster and with less material than conventional vaccines.

Why mRNA vaccines are so versatile