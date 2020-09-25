Why so many people are hopeful about an mRNA coronavirus vaccine

The whole world is watching — including investors and public health specialists — as more than 30 biotech and pharmaceutical companies race to develop a safe Covid-19 vaccine.

But there's a big question lingering over the process: How do we balance safety with speed?

The process is moving quickly with several vaccine candidates entering late stage trials in a matter of months. Pfizer and biotech Moderna are two of the companies the White House has chosen to fast track through the FDA's regulatory process. Both companies are attempting to use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to produce their vaccines, a technology that has never before received regulatory approval.

To see why, watch the above video to learn about the new vaccine technology, the regulatory process and what a post-vaccine world may look like.



