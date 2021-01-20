Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine found to be effective against Covid variant discovered in the UK

A picture taken on January 15, 2021, shows a pharmacist holding with gloved hands a phial of the undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19, stored at -70 ° in a super freezer of the hospital of Le Mans, northwestern France as the country carry on a vaccination campaign to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech is likely to be just as effective against a highly transmissible mutant strain of the virus that was first discovered in the U.K., according to a study by the two companies.

The research, published Wednesday on preprint server bioRxiv and not yet peer-reviewed, showed "no biologically significant difference in neutralization activity" between the laboratory tests on the original strain of the coronavirus and the variant known as B.1.1.7.