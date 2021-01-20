Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine found to be effective against Covid variant discovered in the UK

LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech is likely to be just as effective against a highly transmissible mutant strain of the virus that was first discovered in the U.K., according to a study by the two companies.
The research, published Wednesday on preprint server bioRxiv and not yet peer-reviewed, showed "no biologically significant difference in neutralization activity" between the laboratory tests on the original strain of the coronavirus and the variant known as B.1.1.7.