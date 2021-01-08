Pfizer vaccine appears to neutralize a key mutation of Covid variants found in UK, South Africa

A doctor holds an ampoule of the Corona vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer between his fingers in the pharmacy of the University Hospital Tübingen (UKT).

LONDON — A coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to be effective against a key mutation in the more infectious variants of the virus discovered in the U.K. and South Africa, according to a study conducted by the U.S. pharmaceutical giant.

It comes as countries scramble to contain the variants that are significantly more transmissible, with public health experts anxious about the potential impact on inoculation efforts.

The research, published Thursday on preprint server bioRxiv and not yet peer-reviewed, suggested the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine worked to neutralize the so-called N501Y mutation.

The N501Y mutation has been reported in the more infectious variants. It is altering an amino acid within six key residues in the receptor-binding domain — a key part of the spike protein that the virus uses to gain entry into cells within the body.

"These findings are good news for the likely effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against these new variants of SARS-CoV-2," said Dr. Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand.

"In other words, the Pfizer vaccine is likely to induce immunity that covers the two new more infectious variants originating in England and South Africa," he added.

Pfizer and researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch conducted the study on blood taken from people who had been given the Covid-19 vaccine.

The findings are limited, however, because the study does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new rapidly spreading variants.