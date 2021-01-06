Covid variant found in South Africa is worrying experts: Here's what we know so far

Scientist in a protective suit holds and compares two different Coronavirus of different color in his hands. Aitor Diago | Moment | Getty Images

Viruses mutate all the time and it's come as no surprise to experts the coronavirus that emerged in China at the end of 2019 has undergone several significant mutations as the virus replicates and spreads. But a new strain of the virus that has emerged in South Africa is causing concern. Like a variant that has been discovered in the U.K. in recent months, the one that has emerged in South Africa is proving to be far more transmissible. While being able to spread more easily, so far, scientists do not believe either new variant is more deadly. But being more transmissible means more people can get infected, and this could mean more serious infections and more fatalities as a result. Questions are now being raised over whether the coronavirus vaccines developed at breakneck speed in the last year, the western frontrunners being those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, will be effective against significant mutations of the virus, such as the one identified in South Africa. While scientists believe that the U.K. variant is not likely to affect the efficacy of the vaccines currently being rolled out in the West, there is more uncertainty regarding the South Africa strain. Experts are keen to point out that there's still a lot we don't know about the new strain, although it and the U.K. one are being investigated, and they are urging people not to panic. Here's what we know so far:

What do we know about the variant?

On December 18, South Africa announced the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus that was rapidly spreading in three provinces in the country, and was becoming the dominant strain in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. South Africa named the variant "501Y.V2" because of the N501Y mutation they found in the spike protein that the virus uses to gain entry into cells within the body. This mutation, among others, was also found in the new strain that the U.K. identified in December (but estimated to have been in circulation since September) with both regarded as increasing the transmissibility of the virus, making it spread more efficiently. With authorities in both the U.K. and South Africa alerting the World Health Organization (WHO) to the new mutations in December — both countries are renowned for their genomic sequencing, or "surveillance," of the virus — the WHO noted that while both variants found in the U.K. (named "VOC-202012/01," with VOC standing for "Variant of Concern") and South Africa shared the N501Y mutation, they are different. The variant in South Africa carries two other mutations in the spike protein (E484K and K417N, among others) which are not present in the U.K. strain, and experts said these could affect how vaccines against Covid-19 work.

How worried should we be?

"Right now that strain does appear to be prevalent in South America and Brazil, the two parts of the world, right now, that are in their summer, but also experiencing a very dense epidemic, and that's concerning." For its part, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted on Sunday that scientists are investigating the variants "to better understand how easily they might be transmitted and whether currently authorized vaccines will protect people against them." "Currently, there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death. New information about the virologic, epidemiologic, and clinical characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging," it added.

What about the risk to vaccines?