WHO warns of tipping point in Covid pandemic, says Europe likely seeing 'most acute' phase of virus spread

A nurse adjusts her PPE in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in St George's Hospital in Tooting, south-west London, where the number of intensive care beds for the critically sick has had to be increased from 60 to 120, the vast majority of which are for coronavirus patients.

LONDON — The World Health Organization on Thursday warned of a tipping point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, amid growing fears over more infectious variants of the virus that have resulted in a rapid surge of infections.

Countries are scrambling to contain two variants found in the U.K. and South Africa that are significantly more transmissible, with public health experts anxious about the potential impact on inoculation efforts.

To be sure, while the variants spread more easily, there is no clear evidence of the mutated viruses being associated with more severe disease outcomes. But, being more transmissible means more people can get infected, and this could mean more serious infections and more fatalities.

In recent weeks, optimism about the mass rollout of Covid-19 vaccines appears to have been tempered by the resurgent rate of virus spread.

"We were prepared for a challenging start to 2021 and it has been just that," Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in an online press briefing.

"This moment represents a tipping point in the course of the pandemic where science, politics, technology and values must form a united front in order to push back this persistent and elusive virus."