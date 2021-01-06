EU gives final approval for Moderna Covid vaccine, paving way for extra doses

Volunteers prepared doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at Forand Manor in Central Falls, RI on December 30, 2020.

LONDON — The European Commission on Wednesday authorized Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for use in the European Union, following a green light from the European Medicines Agency earlier in the day.

The Commission, the EU's executive arm, granted a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. The move represents the final step in the bloc's authorization process.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement that the Moderna vaccine would see the bloc gain a further 160 million doses. "And more vaccines will come."

"Europe has secured up to two billion doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines," she said. "We'll have more than enough safe and effective vaccines for protecting all Europeans."

The authorization of the Moderna vaccine, the second one now authorized in the EU after the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, comes as criticism grows about the slow rollout of jabs across the bloc.

Some lawmakers have voiced concern that the EU is being too slow in distributing coronavirus vaccines among its citizens.