BioNTech says Covid vaccine is effective against key new strains; to publish more data in days

The CEO of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech has said he remains confident the company's Covid vaccine, developed in partnership with Pfizer, will be effective against the highly-infectious variants of the virus discovered in the U.K. and South Africa.

"We are confident that based on the mechanism of our vaccine, even though there are mutations, we believe that the immune response which is induced by our vaccine could also deal with (a) mutated virus," Dr. Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech, told CNBC's Meg Tirrell on Monday.

"Last week, we reported another mutation which is present in the U.K. variant and also in the South African variant and this mutation is considered to be important because it could change structurally the protein. But it appears the immune response against our vaccine also neutralizes this mutation."

His comments referred to research published Thursday that showed Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to be effective against a key mutation in the more infectious variants of the virus discovered in the U.K. and South Africa.

The study, conducted by U.S. pharma giant Pfizer and not yet peer-reviewed, suggested the vaccine worked to neutralize the so-called N501Y mutation. This mutation has been reported in the coronavirus variants discovered in the U.K. and South Africa.

The variants, which originated separately, both share a genetic mutation of the so-called spike protein, which the virus uses to gain entry into cells within the body.

Physicians tentatively welcomed the findings of the study last week but cautioned it was important to note the research only focused on the N501Y mutation found in both new variants.

BioNTech's Sahin said the company would be able to present more data looking at the full set of mutations in the coming days.