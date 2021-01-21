Dr. Fauci says Covid vaccines appear to be less effective against some new strains

Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives for US President Joe Biden address about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021.

New data shows that the Covid-19 vaccines currently on the market may not be as effective in guarding against new, more contagious strains of the coronavirus, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday.

"Bottom line: We're paying very close attention to it. There are alternative plans if we ever have to modify the vaccine. That's not something that is a very onerous thing, we can do that given the platforms we have," Fauci said during the White House press briefing. Even if they are less effective, they will still likely provide enough protection to make the vaccines worth getting, he added.

