All the news about Covid and monkeypox can be exhausting. Here's how to stay informed, assess risk, and avoid burning out

Staying up-to-date with all of the news about Covid, monkeypox and polio can be exhausting. Americans were already experiencing Covid fatigue, but now a new round of infectious diseases are causing people to feel burnt out or anxious. And not just about having to consume even more health information, but also about mitigation efforts — like masking, getting vaccinated and the other steps one can take to prevent contracting diseases like Covid-19. More and more people are dealing with health-related anxiety, says Angela Drake, a clinical psychologist and clinical professor in the school of medicine at UC Davis Health. The solution for this may be to only focus on what you have control over, she says. "Really try to build a sense of 'there are things I can do to control my health issues' and 'there are things I can do to control my risk factors.'"

Start by managing the flow of information

In order to know what you have control over, you have to unlearn the misinformation surrounding what makes you anxious and learn the facts about infectious diseases, according to Drake. Understanding the data and comparing the transmissibility rates of different diseases may give you perspective, but only look into specific details beyond guidelines if it won't make your anxiety worse, she says. "You have to know your own tolerance. Does it help you to have more information at your fingertips or is that going to make you more anxious?" she says. For some, the answer is less social media and avoiding 'doom scrolling' altogether. Long periods of time reading the news can heighten your anxiety. Here are some expert-recommended ways to fill that time and reduce stress: Go for a bike ride

See a movie

Join a community (maybe even virtually if that's more comfortable for you)

Meditate

Exercise

Practice journaling

Gratitude and mindfulness exercises

Go for a walk

Get sunlight "Work for balance. Try to balance out the anxiety with some positive things," Drake says, "Finding balance in your life, no matter what it is, is going to lead to better mental health."

Stick to just the facts about Covid, monkeypox and polio