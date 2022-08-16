'How do I know if I was I vaccinated for polio?' and other trending questions about the virus, answered by a doctor

Following a case of polio that was confirmed in Rockland County in New York state on July 21, many people are scrambling to learn more about the severe disease and if they're protected against it. On August 12, health officials announced that polio has also been detected in New York City wastewater. Though local and federal health officials are still assessing how far polio has spread in the city and state, the virus has been circulating in the New York City area for months, the CDC said Tuesday. People who are not immunized against the virus are encouraged to get up-to-date with their vaccines immediately, the agency says.

Here's what you should know

According to the CDC, no cases of polio have originated in the U.S. since 1979. But cases have been brought into the country by travelers, and the last known case of polio in the U.S. was detected in 2013. Jill Foster, a pediatric infectious disease physician at the University of Minnesota Medical School, likens the effects of polio on the body to that of damaged wires in the electrical box in your basement. After polio travels through the 'wiring,' which she uses as a metaphor for nerves, "it ruins the wiring, and so you don't get any nerve signal going to your muscles and your muscles just stop working," Foster says. Polio spreads through contact with the stool of an infected person or droplets from a sneeze or cough of an infected person, which is less common, according to the CDC. Other ways that you can contract the disease include: Picking up minute pieces of feces from the infected person on your hands and touching your mouth

Putting objects that are contaminated with the feces of an infected person in your mouth The severe impacts of polio include meningitis, an infection of the covering of the spinal cord and/or brain, and paralysis, the inability to move certain parts of the body, the agency says. And unfortunately, there is no cure for the virus and only treatment for symptoms. Last month's confirmed case in Rockland County, New York happened in an unvaccinated adult who developed severe symptoms, including paralysis, and was hospitalized, according to the New York State Health Department. But what does all off this this mean for you? Well, it depends on your vaccination status, according to Foster. Here are her answers to some of the most common questions people are searching online about polio:

Your questions about polio, answered by a doctor