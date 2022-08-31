'Avoid these 2 resume words at all costs,' says career expert—here are 35 power verbs to use instead

You only get less than 7.5 seconds to grab a hiring manager's attention when they read your resume for the first time.

As a career coach who has helped hundreds of people polish their resumes and land jobs, I've seen too many candidates focus mostly on formatting, such as the font, spacing and page count.

But words matter more. According to Harvard resume experts, your chances of getting noticed are much higher when you use strong, actionable and confident verbs.

This also means knowing what to keep off, and the two words I always tell people to remove from their resumes are: "responsible for."