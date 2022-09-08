'Too much free time won't make you happier,' says psychologist—how many hours you really need in a day

I remember in 2013, sitting on the late-night train home from New York City to Philadelphia, feeling utterly overwhelmed with life. For a working mother, it felt like there weren't enough hours in the day to get everything done. My research has since shown that I wasn't the only one who was struggling. As a social psychologist and behavioral science professor at UCLA, I wanted to know: Will having more hours of free time actually make us more satisfied in life? So I enlisted my colleagues to study how tens of thousands of Americans spent a regular day, as well as their overall happiness levels. The results were illuminating.

Too much free time won't make you happier in life

First, we calculated how much time people had in a day to spend on discretionary activities, such as relaxing, watching TV, playing sports or hanging with friends. Then we tested how that calculated amount of time related to their satisfaction in life. What we found was that two to five hours of free time in a day is ideal for boosted happiness. Having less than two hours or more than five hours of free time a day, however, decreased happiness.

From "Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most," by Cassie Holmes. Photo: Cassie Holmes

The data confirmed that I was "time poor" — or feeling like I had too little time available to do all that I needed and wanted to do. Nearly half of Americans feel they are in the same spot, according to a Gallup poll. Other studies have also shown that being "time poor" makes us more depressed, stressed and emotionally exhausted. On the other hand, regularly having more than five hours of discretionary time in the day is too much, because it undermines one's sense of purpose. It's worth pointing out that having a sense of purpose does not require working in a paid job. For example, unpaid volunteer work often provides a sense of purpose. Additionally, tasks required to produce well-functioning households or for successful parenting can similarly offer a satisfying sense of accomplishment. Yet I recognized that in my case, work gives me a significant source of purpose.

Free time is important, but so is how you spend it