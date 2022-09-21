Car insurance costs more, but 'several million people' may still not have enough, expert says

Thanks to inflation, you're likely paying more for just about everything these days, and car insurance is no exception. Insurers have increased rates by an average of 8.3% so far this year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, and costs for consumers will likely continue rising, say analysts at Bankrate. For insurers, the price hikes make sense: The rising cost to pay out claims means insurance companies need to take in more from their customers to keep up. But for drivers, it means paying higher premiums for the same coverage. Depending on your policy, that could be a big problem, says Cate Deventer, insurance writer and editor at Bankrate. "Rising costs mean that your coverage may not go as far as it used to," she says. "Several million people might be underinsured." Here's why insurance experts say you might not have enough coverage, and why it's worth examining your current policy to make sure you won't have to pay out of pocket in case of an accident.

Why your auto policy may not provide enough coverage

The first step toward making sure you're adequately covered is understanding how your current policy works. "People buy a policy and pay the bill every month without checking what they actually have," says Deventer. Your policy may include comprehensive and collision coverage, which cover different types of damage to your vehicle, as well as other coverages that pay your medical bills in case of an accident. The key coverage to focus on, though, is liability coverage, says Deventer. If you're found to be at fault in an accident, this covers damage to property or other vehicles, as well as medical expenses for other drivers and any lawsuits you may face. In the case of an accident, your insurance will pay up to a maximum amount specified in your policy. If the damages exceed the amount your insurer will pay out, you could end up on the hook for the difference. And the costs associated with car accident insurance claims are on the rise. The price for motor vehicle parts, for instance, has risen 13.4% in the past year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Cars themselves have gotten more intricate, too, Deventer says. "An accident that used to be a dent in the bumper could now be damage to cameras or sensors." Then there's medical bills. In 2020, auto insurers paid out an average $20,235 for bodily injury claims from car accidents, per the Insurance Information Institute. But in the last 12 months, the price of health care has gone up 5.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's a concern, especially if you have state minimum auto coverage. A handful of states only require your policy to cover $15,000 or $20,000 in medical expenses per person in the case of an accident, and Floridians aren't required to buy medical liability coverage at all. That means even an average medical claim could be thousands more than your policy covers, and a particularly expensive accident could be financially crippling.

You don't have to pay much more for better coverage