Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference after Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in Washington, September 21, 2022.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year. You'd have to go back to 1981 to find a six-month period when interest rates rose more. The numbers back then were a little more extreme: From the end of July 1980 through January 1981, the federal funds rate bounced from 9% up to an eye-watering 19%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With more interest rate hikes on the rise, it's worth reviewing how they affect your finances and how financial experts say you can best adjust your saving, spending and investing strategies.

Prioritize paying off debt

The Fed's moves make it costlier to borrow, as rates on several forms of consumer borrowing are pegged to the federal funds rate. "You are peddling into a progressively stiffer headwind as interest rates rise," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, told CNBC. "Credit card rates are the highest since 1996, mortgage rates are the highest since 2008 and auto loans are the highest since 2012." Further hikes to interest rates won't affect a fixed-rate car loan you may have, and the same goes for fixed rate mortgages. If you carry a balance on a credit card, however, the rate you owe on that money will continue to rise alongside short-term rates set by the Fed. With the average card charging currently an interest rate of 18.16%, according to Bankrate, it's essential to take action ASAP. "The interest you save by paying down debt is the same thing as making an investment with the same rate of return on an after-tax basis with no risk," says Lisa Featherngill, national director of wealth planning at Comerica. "If your card has a 22% interest rate, it's the same as earning 22% on your investment after tax."

If you're unable to pay down your debt quickly, moving your debt over to a balance transfer credit card can ensure that you'll owe no interest on your outstanding balance for 6 to 21 months. Other options for easing your high-interest-rate debt burden include consolidating your debt under a low-rate personal loan or signing up with a credit counseling service. "If you have more than $5,000 in debt, these can be really beneficial," Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, told CNBC Make It.

Up the interest rate you're getting on cash in the bank

One silver lining of a rising rate environment is that it becomes more lucrative to save. Well, depending where you're doing the saving. Although interest rates on deposits tend to be correlated with rises in the fed funds rate, you're still likely to earn next to nothing on your savings. Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo each offer an annual rate of 0.01%, according to Bankrate. Altogether the national average rate on savings accounts is just 0.13%. There are deals to be had at online banks, however, with several offering interest rates north of 2%, and even 2.5% on savings accounts. That may seem like cold comfort for savers who are enduring inflation north of 8%, points out Kelly Lavigne, vice president of consumer insights at Allianz Life. "In this environment, you're going to lose money if you have cash sitting on the sidelines," he says. Nevertheless, financial pros recommend keeping enough cash to cover at least three to six months' worth of living expenses in an emergency fund: "That way, if the worst happens, you've got enough to cover your bills," he says. And even if current rates on your cash reserves won't keep up with inflation, earning something on your money beats earning next to nothing.

Choose investments wisely, think long-term, and 'make sure you're not panicking'