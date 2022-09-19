The 10 states with the highest average credit card debt—and they aren't New York or California

Americans with credit card debt face a double whammy.

First, there's inflation. Prices on a broad basket of consumer goods are up 8.3% from this time last year, a figure that includes even larger hikes in the cost of food, shelter, gasoline and medical care.

At the same time, credit card rates are on the rise. In an effort to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has embarked on a series of hikes to short-term interest rates, which has in turn pushed up the rates on credit cards. Run a balance on your card and you'll have to pay it back at a rate of 18.1%, on average, according to Bankrate — the highest rate since 1996.

"All of this stuff is related," says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate. "Balances are going up because of inflation and because of some good stuff too, like unleashed demand for travel. Add in the highest interest rate in two decades and it's a tough combination."

The result: Americans now carry a near-record amount of credit card debt, with the average household owing $8,942, according to recent data from WalletHub.

For residents of some states, the average is even higher. Here are the 10 states with the highest average household credit card debt, according to WalletHub.

Alaska: $11,277 Hawai'i: $10,190 Virginia: $9,176 Maryland: $9,120 Connecticut: $9,088 New Jersey: $8,956 Colorado: $8,906 Georgia: $8,699 Texas: $8,681 Utah: $8,527

Alaska also leads the way for the biggest average increase to household debt in the second quarter of this year, with a bump of $770. Hawai'i ($696), Virginia ($627), Maryland ($623) and Connecticut ($621) round out the top five.