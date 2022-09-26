These are the 10 best mega airports in the U.S. based on baggage claim, food offerings and more

In September, J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Survey examined mega airports by looking at these six factors in order of importance:

Terminal facilities

Airport arrival/departure

Baggage claim

Security check

Check-in/baggage check

Food, beverage, and retail

According to the study, mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year.

The study is based on 26,529 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days.

The data in this study was fielded from August 2021 through July 2022. The airports were also measured based on a 1,000-point scale of overall customer satisfaction.