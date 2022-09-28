Rent prices will keep going up in 2023—here's what to expect

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here.

Despite some good news about U.S. rent prices falling in August, the long-term outlook still doesn't seem promising.

Last month, median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell by $10 a month, the first drop in prices since November, according to Realtor.com's latest data.

But a one-month decline in prices isn't necessarily the start of a long-term trend. In fact, rent price growth will likely remain elevated well into 2023, says Realtor.com's chief economist, Danielle Hale. "My expectation is that rent growth will slow, but we may not see it go back to what was typical before the pandemic," she says.

Rental demand will remain strong due to rising homeownership costs, especially with mortgage expenses nearly doubling since January, Hale says. This has forced many would-be homebuyers to stay in the rental market, exacerbating already high demand. A chronic shortage of housing is another factor.