Mark Cuban started his first side hustle at age 12—here's his money advice for kids today

When Mark Cuban says he loves inspiring people — even kids — to start their own business, he can relate: The billionaire investor got his own start with a side hustle at age 12.

Now, Cuban has some advice for kids and teenagers looking to start their own businesses: Build around "something they can make or a service they can offer to friends, family and neighbors," he tells CNBC Make It.

The topic comes up more than you might expect, Cuban says: His favorite part of being on ABC's "Shark Tank" isn't how much money he makes from his investments, or even the platform the show gives him. It's how the show inspires other people to start their own business — no matter how old they are.

"I've had 12-year-olds [and] 14-year-olds come up to me and explain how they watch 'Shark Tank' and that taught them how to start their own businesses in school," Cuban recently told a local Denver ABC affiliate. That's because the show goes beyond seeing other people start businesses on TV: Viewers also get a mini-business tutorial with each televised pitch, he said.

"Maybe they don't have a business education, but you can learn so much watching 'Shark Tank,'" Cuban said.