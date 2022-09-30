A nutritionist shares the 6 frozen foods she always buys: 'They're just as healthy—and cheaper than fresh'

1. Berries

Use it for: baked desserts, smoothies, yogurt toppings, breakfast bowls Berries, such as blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries, are one of nature's best sources of antioxidants. Studies show that antioxidant levels in berries remain stable long after they're frozen. Some of the best stores to find frozen berries at a bargain include Trader Joe's, Target, Whole Foods and Walmart. I've found that Costco can be more expensive per pound, but has organic frozen options at an excellent price point.

2. Chopped carrots

Use it for: soups, honey glazed and roasted, grain bowls, stir fried Chopped frozen vegetables cut down on prep time, encouraging you to slip extra fiber and vitamins into your meals while also avoiding spoilage. Carrots have a short shelf life, usually lasting only a few days in the refrigerator before starting to turn brown. Because they are frozen shortly after harvest, they can still maintain their fiber, vitamin A and beta-carotene nutrients.

3. Fish

Use it for: fish stew, baked, air fried, steamed and broiled dishes Unlike fresh fish that travels for days before arriving in stores, the fish you find in the freezer section is frozen right after it's caught, keeping it at peak freshness. I buy frozen fish to get my intake of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. Try to look for fish that don't lose its texture or flavor when stored. Oily fish like yellowtail and tuna don't freeze well. I recommend going for frozen pacific cod, tilapia or pacific halibut instead.

4. Spinach

Use it for: smoothies, scrambled with eggs, dipping sauces, steamed When fresh spinach sits during transportation over long distances or stays in your refrigerator for a week, its folate content drops so much that frozen spinach becomes the better source. Even better, one cup of frozen spinach has more than four times the amount of nutrients, including iron, vitamin C and calcium, compared to a cup of fresh spinach.

5. Peas

Use it for: salads, caramelized in butter, grain bowls, steamed, stir fried veggies, dipping sauces Buying fresh peas isn't always possible all year round. They can also be labor-intensive and time-consuming to shell and prep. But frozen peas, which are rich in fiber and protein, can serve as a quick and easy addition to several dishes straight from the freezer.

6. Brown rice