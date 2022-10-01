Are you considering an open relationship? Ask yourself these 5 questions first

If you're using dating apps, you've probably come across a few profiles that say "ENM," indicating the person is looking for ethical non-monogamy. This could mean a few things, says Avital Isaacs, a therapist at Manhattan Alternative Wellness Collective, a mental health practice that serves queer and trans people, non-monogamous people, and sex workers. "Non-monogamy is an umbrella term for a wide range of different kinds of relationship styles," she says. "People who are married to one another who have permission slips to sleep with other people on work trips, all the way to anarchic style of relations where there can be multiple romantic partners." A common type of ENM is an open relationship, which is when a person has one or more romantic or sexual partners at one time. According to a paper published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships in 2015, approximately 4% to 5% relationships were consensually non-monogamous. That number has likely increased. If you're thinking about entering an open relationship for the first time, there are a few questions you can ask yourself to make sure it's the right dynamic for you.

5 questions to ask yourself before entering an open relationship

1. What do I want? This sounds obvious, but it's important to take pause and think about what you are actually looking for. "Oftentimes people will agree to arrangements that aren't perfect for them because they feel attracted to the other person," Isaacs says. "If the thought is, 'I really just want this person and I'll say yes to whatever,' that's important information." Think about your ideal relationship, sans the person you're talking to, and whether that more resembles monogamy or non-monogamy. 2. Why do I want to explore an open relationship? When Megan Hanafee Major, a therapist who works with couples, marriage, gender, and sexuality, counsels those who are curious about non-monogamy, she asks them to think about what they believe they'll get from an open relationship. "Perhaps you are in a committed long-term relationship but realize that you and your partner have unmet relational needs," she says. "Thinking about what those needs are and what is keeping them from being met currently will set you up for success."

