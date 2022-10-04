This 34-year-old family-owned car auction brought in a record $675 million last year—by finally embracing the internet

Despite the popularity of websites like eBay, the world's largest auction house for collector cars never really embraced online bidding. Not until the Covid-19 pandemic stepped in. What started as a survival tactic — a failsafe in case live events never came back — turned into a strategy that helped Mecum Auctions bring in a record $675 million in revenue last year, according to CEO Dave Magers. The business, based in the small town of Walworth, Wisconsin, has been around since 1988. It wasn't exactly a small company pre-Covid: In 2019, it brought in more than $400 million in revenue from live auction events around the country. The auctions can attract anywhere from 20,000 attendees to 100,000 apiece, the company says. Without them, Mecum was left with only an online bidding process that Magers admits was "pretty boring ... it was a static screen with a number on it, and you press a button." Over four months of lockdown, the company built a new system that implements livestreaming video meant to make you feel like you're sitting in the front row of a fast-paced auction. The idea is to make you experience the excitement of bidding on a 1966 Shelby Cobra convertible, or the 1968 Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the movie "Bullitt" — even if you're sitting on your couch on the other side of the world.

Collector cars are on display at a Mecum Auctions live event in Kissimmee, Florida in January 2022. Source: Mecum Auctions

The system only exists to augment live events: Mecum doesn't host online-only auctions. But when the company resumed live events in July 2020, its number of online bidders skyrocketed from roughly 50 per event to more than 1,700. People showed up again in person, too. "We dramatically increased the number of eyeballs and the number of participants just because we had people sitting at home with nothing else to do," Magers says. "And this was something for them to do."

Replacing a 'pretty boring' system