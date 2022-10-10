From Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, these are the fastest and slowest fast food drive-thrus in America

When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal.

If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.

That's according to the 22nd annual Drive-Thru Study from QSR and Intouch Insights, which assessed the 10 top fast food franchises in categories including service, speed and accuracy by analyzing 1,500 orders.

In addition to the top chicken slingers, the survey also assessed hundreds of orders from the drive-thru windows of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Dunkin', Arby's, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants.