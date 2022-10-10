Shaquille O’Neal reveals Jeff Bezos's investing principle that he still uses today

Shaquille O'Neal attends the second preseason NBA game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena on October 8, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. "If you invest in things, it's going to change people's lives, you will definitely get a nice return," the previous NBA star recalled Bezos sharing in a tech conference in Vegas.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared an investment principle he heard from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which he says has inspired his approach ever since.

"I was at a tech conference in Vegas and I heard the great Jeff Bezos say 'If you invest in things, it's going to change people's lives,' you will definitely get a nice return," he recalled, speaking CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi Sunday.

O'Neal added his own ten cents: "Never think about the monetary aspect ... it's not important to me."

"It's basically based off one principle — belief. [Do] you believe in the product? Is it gonna change people's lives? ... That's what it is about for me," he added.

Since retiring from his 19-year basketball career in 2011, O'Neal has seen success off the court.

The 50-year-old was an early investor in Google and has since accumulated a diverse portfolio, including investments in Apple, owning 17 Auntie Anne's, 40 gyms and over a hundred Five Guys restaurants. He also founded his own fast food chain Big Chicken.