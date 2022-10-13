58% of workers say cover letters are unnecessary—you might want to write one anyway

For decades, cover letters have been used by hiring managers to gauge whether or not someone is right for a role. However, many of today's job applicants find cover letters to be unnecessary and time-consuming. And with the current leverage employees have in the job market, cover letters may soon be a thing of the past. A recent poll from Fishbowl by Glassdoor, which surveyed over 13,000 professionals, found that 58% think cover letters are redundant. Only 10% of professionals say they're necessary when applying for a job. According to Tyler Murphy, a Glassdoor career trends expert, cover letters have historically been favored by hiring managers because they explain a candidate's characteristics in a way that resumes don't. "Cover letters are an extension of an applicant's resume allowing them to explain why they're applying for the role and why they're interested in this employer," Murphy tells CNBC Make It. "A cover letter is a great opportunity to expand on relevant experiences and catch the attention of the recruiter or hiring manager to hopefully secure an interview." CNBC Make It spoke with Murphy to learn more about the future of cover letters and what you should do if a job posting asks for them.

Bye-bye, cover letters

Fishbowl by Glassdoor found that recruiter's opinions were split about cover letters – some say they'll go the extra mile to read them, while others say they flat-out hate them. Though recruiters may be more likely to read them for a more prominent role, the majority of respondents find cover letters obsolete. "The future of this historical hiring component looks grim," Murphy says. "However, while companies requiring cover letters may dwindle, we expect many employers will allow the candidate to decide for themselves whether they want to submit one."

Is optional really optional?

As companies have begun to stray away from the cover letter requirement, many job postings do have the option for candidates to submit them. Though it's an extra step and time-consuming, Murphy says it may be worth the consideration. "When deciding whether to send a cover letter, it's always best to weigh the pros and cons. On the downside, a cover letter can take time away from applying to other jobs and might feel unnecessary, but on the upside, a cover letter can help you stand out against the competition," Murphy says. "If 58% of professionals say cover letters aren't necessary when applying to jobs, then a recruiter might perk up when they see you've gone above and beyond to send one."

How to write the perfect cover letter