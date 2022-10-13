The secret to a successful job search? 'Don't care so much,' says career coach

Finding a new job can be stressful — there's the hours spent drafting applications, the necessary evil of networking with strangers, the sting of getting rejected or ghosted by a company you were really excited about.

Although rejection is inevitable in the job search, it's hard not to feel defeated or hopeless when it happens, to take it as a sign of personal deficiency.

A fear of rejection and failure is the single greatest obstacle holding people back from landing their dream job, career coach Emily Liou tells CNBC Make It.

The secret to conquering this fear, according to Liou, is to shift your mindset. "Don't care so much!" she says. "As a jobseeker, the best state you can come from in your search is from a state of detachment: reminding yourself that a rejection isn't personal, and you will find a great job or something even better down the line."

When you let fear override confidence in the job search, you risk sounding "desperate," Liou warns. "That's repellent to any hiring manager."

Many jobseekers fall victim to the scarcity mindset, Liou explains, which comes from the feeling that there are finite jobs and seeing limitations instead of opportunities.

Another common trap? Conflating a rejection with self-worth. "It's a vicious cycle because the less confident you feel, the more self-doubt creeps in, and it becomes tempting to lower your standards in the job search or stop altogether," Liou warns. "But you could be the most qualified and best candidate and still not get the job, for reasons that are beyond your control."