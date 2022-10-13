These countries have the best pensions in 2022—and the U.S. didn't make the list

Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index released its annual report that looks at 44 global pension systems, which account for 65% of the world's population, and ranks them from the best to worst.

"It's essential for individuals to have strong retirement plans in the works because high levels of inflation, rising interest rates, and greater uncertainty about economic conditions, are adding additional financial pressure to the existing systems," Senior Partner at Mercer and lead author of the study, Dr. David Knox stated in the report.

"Households will have to consider what the right balance is between receiving a steady income, access to some capital, and protection from future risks, given the many uncertainties faced by retirees," Dr. Knox added.

"It is critical that we understand whether or not the retirement income systems around the world will be able to meet the needs and expectations of their communities for decades to come."