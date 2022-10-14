A nutritionist with type 1 diabetes shares the top 5 'food swaps' she eats to manage her blood sugar

More than 11% of Americans have diabetes, which occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels.

As a nutritionist who has been living with type 1 diabetes for more than 30 years, I've found that having diabetes doesn't mean you have to completely stop eating what you enjoy. Managing blood sugar is often more about making small food swaps, or adding, rather than eliminating, certain foods.

For example, you can still eat carbs, but you also need to add protein, a small amount of healthy fats and plenty of fiber. Protein, fat and fiber all moderate how quickly food is digested, which is helpful in balancing blood sugar levels.

Here are the foods I eat — and the foods I try to cut back on — to help manage my diabetes: