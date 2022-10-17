2 college friends got a $250,000 'Shark Tank' deal with Mark Cuban for the business they built from their dorm room

Mark Cuban paid his way through college with a variety of side hustles.

On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," a pair of founders who started a company from their dorm room that helps college kids make extra cash struck a nerve with Cuban — prompting the billionaire investor to offer them a $250,000 investment deal.

Sam Chason and Matt Gronberg are two former Wake Forest University classmates who founded their business, Storage Scholars, in 2017. It started as a way to make extra cash to pay down their college debts: They charged their classmates to pack up their belongings and store them between school years.

Now, Storage Scholars is now a full-fledged business that operates at 48 schools across the U.S. It had already pulled in $1.86 million in 2022 revenue by the time they taped their "Shark Tank" episode. All the Storage Scholars workers who pack and move the boxes are college students themselves, meaning the company is "creating high-paying jobs on campus," Chason said.

"As two 18-year-olds terrified at the thought of student debt, we built Storage Scholars in college, which allowed each of us to graduate debt-free," Gronberg told the Sharks, before asking: "Who's ready to join us on our mission to empower students across America to do the same?"

Chason, 24, and Gronberg, 23, asked for a $250,000 investment, in exchange for a 5% stake in the company. Their pitch generated interest from multiple Sharks, but Chason and Gronberg clearly seemed most interested in partnering with Cuban.

"I know that college debt is a big thing to you, you've been very outspoken about it," Gronberg told Cuban. Indeed, Cuban has argued in favor of plans to lower student debt, including President Biden's recent partial loan forgiveness plan, as a way of both helping young borrowers and boosting the U.S. economy.