96% of bosses say they give in-office employees more recognition—how to combat 'proximity bias'

The most ardent supporters of returning to the office have extolled the benefits of face-time: spontaneous brainstorms by the coffee maker, random run-ins with higher-ups, networking in the elevator.

As more companies adopt hybrid work arrangements, with teams split between in-person and remote employees, a pressing question arises: How important is it, really, to be clocking in face-time with your bosses and co-workers?

New research suggests that it can matter — a lot. About 96% of executives say that they notice and value employees' contributions made in the office far more than work done from home, according to a Sept. 27 report from workplace platform Envoy, which surveyed 1,000 employees and 250 executives in the U.S.

While an overwhelming majority of executives place greater value on in-office contributions, 42% of employees believe their bosses notice their remote contributions as much as their work in the office.

Proximity bias — the idea that leaders favor employees who are in the office more often for promotions and pay raises — is unquestionably real, and as more companies return to the office, the problem is "going to get worse," Annette Reavis, Envoy's chief people officer, tells CNBC Make It.

"Humans don't change as easily as we'd like to think they do," Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) adds. "Many leaders have operated this way, relying on having their teams in an office, for all of their professional lives, and even after three years of remote work, many of them never got their heads wrapped around the permanence of this new way of working."

There's a difference in opinions, however, among executives and employees on the importance of face-time. Envoy found that a greater percentage of female executives (8%) notice employees' remote contributions as much as in-office contributions compared to their male counterparts (3%).

Gen Z employees were the most aligned with executives, with 73% of Gen Z employees believing that their onsite contributions are noticed more, while just 56% of workers from different generations agreed.