This journalist and author of 'The Dry Challenge' participated in Sober October 4 times. Here’s how it benefitted her sleep, overall health

You've probably heard of Dry January, but what about Sober October?

People all across the country use the month of October to dedicate 31 days to being alcohol-free.

Not only do participants experience the general clarity that comes with being sober, but many also see some physical and mental health benefits as well.

While this might be the first dry fall season for some, it's not for Hilary Sheinbaum who has committed to Sober October four times.

Sheinbaum, author of "The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month," has removed alcohol from her diet at least one full month each year since 2017.

She always participates in Dry January, will sometimes practice Sober October, or will choose whichever month feels right to her.

With countless sober months under her belt, Sheinbaum says she's experienced benefits like better sleep and clearer skin.

Here's how Sheinbaum says a month (or two) of no drinking every year has affected her health.