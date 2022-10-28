Why Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul work 17-hour days promoting their Dos Hombres mezcal: 'There's no substitute for hard work'

In the world of celebrity spirits, few famous names appear to have the same passion for their business that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have for their Dos Hombres mezcal. Since 2019, the "Breaking Bad" stars have taken their brand from an idea cooked up over a sushi dinner to one of the top mezcals on the market. Unlike in their hit AMC drama, where Cranston's Walter White was the mastermind fueling the show's massive meth-dealing operation, it was Paul who was instrumental in launching Dos Hombres. "If not for Aaron, this business wouldn't take off. It wouldn't have been anything because it was his idea," Cranston tells CNBC Make It. The duo have worked hard together to promote their brand, touring the country to create awareness and excitement around Dos Hombres, even stopping by Costco locations to surprise shoppers by pouring samples. Despite the festive atmosphere surrounding their appearances, the pair frequently log long hours on the road taking meetings with accounts and hotel chains as they look to expand Dos Hombres' footprint.

"Breaking Bad" stars and Dos Hombres co-founders Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. Dos Hombres/Max Barsness

In fact, the process of promoting and spreading their mezcal is not unlike long days spent on set, Paul tells CNBC Make It. "It really is very similar. You've just got to go out and pound the pavement," Paul says. "The hours are ruthless when we're doing these tours. I mean, I'm not exaggerating that we have these 17 hour days. It's brutal, but we have a good time doing it." "It's important for Bryan and I, as founders of this company, that [our business partners] know that we are doing the work. We don't want to just slap our names on something and let other people do the work," the 42-year-old "Westworld" star adds. "This is our baby, and we're incredibly proud of our baby." Cranston calls Dos Hombres a "labor of love," pointing out that neither he nor Paul decided to embark on this endeavor because they were short on cash. Indeed, the pair says that they have thus far only invested money into the business and have yet to make anything back.

