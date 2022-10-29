From Chipotle to Wendy’s, here are 7 places to score Halloween freebies and discounts

Americans are expected to spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween this year, surpassing last year's record of $10.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation's annual Halloween Consumer survey.

On average, people are expected to spend about $100.45 each on Halloween staples, such as candy, costumes and decorations, the agency found.

Halloween celebration rates are predicted to return to pre-pandemic levels also, according to the agency. And as holiday revelers seek out treats, many stores and restaurants are offering freebies and discounts through Oct. 31.

Here are seven places to check out: