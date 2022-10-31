1 in 3 voters say fixing the U.S. economy should be top priority—here are the 3 of the money issues they care about most

This election season, voters are laser-focused on one big issue: the economy. Americans rank inflation as the most important problem facing the U.S., followed by jobs and the overall economy, an October Ipsos/Reuters poll found. In the last year, Americans aimed to go back to dining out, traveling and enjoying in-person events, which became scarce in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. But skyrocketing prices for everything from eggs to airfare, as well as uncertainty about the future, put a damper on many of those plans. Voters may be divided on a lot of issues, but they all seem to agree that money and how the government affects it need to be addressed. When asked what single message voters hope to send politicians with their votes this year, the responses tied for No. 1 are "be more effective and do more" and "fix the economy and reduce the cost of living," an NBC News poll found. With that in mind, here's a look at three of the top economic issues facing the U.S. right now.

1. The growing cost of living

The consumer price index sitting comfortably at 40-year highs has consumers frustrated and pinching pennies to make ends meet. Elevated prices on essentials like gas and groceries make it difficult to find places to cut back. Workers have seen huge wage gains over the last year, with hourly earnings up 5% in September from the previous year. Still, that's not enough to keep up with inflation. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes aim to get inflation under control. In the meantime, voters want to see Congress and the White House tap in. Change to personal incomes has historically been one of the most reliable election predictors, says Stephen Ansolabehere, a government professor at Harvard and expert in elections and politics. "Even though incomes are going up, inflation is reducing it in real terms. That's what's hurting the Democrats," Ansolabehere tells CNBC Make It. "Whether inflation has to do with something that the administration did, that's not something voters actually care about. It's more about, 'Am I better off?'"

2. The looming possibility of a recession

3. The volatile stock market