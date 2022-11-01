Delaware woman wins the lottery twice in one week—and she's not the first person to defy the odds

Earlier this month, a 70-year-old woman from Delaware won two lottery jackpots totaling $400,000 in the same week, despite the incredible odds of such a feat. And it's not the first time something like this has happened to a lottery winner, either.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, first won $100,000 after scratching a $100K Ultimate Cash instant lottery ticket she purchased for $20 from a Speedy Gas in Newark, Delaware, according to a Delaware Lottery press release. The odds of winning were 1 in 120,000.

On the way home from claiming her prize at Delaware's lottery headquarters, she decided to celebrate by buying three $30 Serious Money tickets from a Tiger Mart in Dover, Delaware.

Despite the 1 in 150,000 odds of winning, one of her tickets won the jackpot prize of $300,000, bringing her total winnings to $400,000 for the week.

The woman, who described her reaction as "disbelief," says she plans to save most of the money for retirement.