To avoid a ‘backlog of burnout,’ make taking vacation a habit throughout your career, experts say

There isn't necessarily an ideal amount of vacation for each person. "There are people who can take a day trip and be very refreshed," says Praslova. "There are people who can take a week or eight days and be very refreshed." The point is, as soon as you enter the workforce, figure out how to get that time off throughout the year. If you're not sure what could best serve to rejuvenate you, "I would recommend one or two longer vacations and several long weekends evenly distributed throughout the year," says Jessica de Bloom, an associate professor at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands who's researched the various benefits of vacations. This will both give you an opportunity to see how you feel after each one, and maximize the benefits of your time off in general. The point is to "create a lifestyle early on that will prevent accruing" vacation deficit, says Praslova.

