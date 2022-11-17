Nearly half of millennials and Gen Z say weddings and social events are getting in the way of their money goals

If you've been a guest at one or a few weddings this year, you know it can cost a pretty penny to celebrate the happy couple. It's no secret that hosting your own wedding requires its own financial planning, but just attending a nuptial ceremony — not to mention pre-ceremony festivities — is cutting into personal budgets. In fact, 46% of millennials and 48% of Gen Z say spending on friends' and family members' weddings, baby showers or other celebrations is getting in the way of their personal goals, according to a recent survey from Prudential. The younger generations were far more likely than Gen X and baby boomers to say weddings or other events are affecting their personal money goals, which include owning a home or having kids. A few factors outside of their control may be making it harder for young people to keep their finances on track, but many of these consumers could be doing more to avoid stressing about money.

Age isn't necessarily helping

The current millennial age range — 26 to 41 — might be one of the reasons wedding spending is such a burden. Much of the generation is in their late 20s and 30s, right around the time many people get married. Event frequency can certainly impact millennials, but younger people may also be behind on saving because they haven't been working — and therefore saving — for as long as the older generations. The economic downturn caused by the pandemic also hurt millennials more than other generations. Even young people who have been able to build up some savings report using that money more frequently than other generations. A quarter of millennials are tapping into their emergency funds at least once a month, and 23% say they've done so to pay for a gift or attend an event celebrating a friend or family member's milestone, Prudential's survey found. "I think it's a combination of everything coming at us with Covid, especially the last couple of years, that might be why you're seeing a higher number [of millennials] dipping into savings because of these events, versus other generations," says Brandon Goldstein, a financial planner at Prudential who is a millennial himself and says he's been to 10 weddings so far this year. The survey also found 39% of millennials report having no emergency savings, and half say they regularly run out of money and have to rely on credit cards or family for financial support.

Millennials lose sleep over money troubles, but aren't turning to budgeting