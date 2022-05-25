Being in a wedding party costs an average $825. Here’s how to avoid debt and regret

It can be expensive to be a bridesmaid or a groomsman, especially amid a wedding boom.

Americans are spending an average of $825 to be in a wedding party, including pre-wedding events, attire and the wedding itself, a recent survey by LendingTree found.

Meanwhile, about 2.6 million U.S. adults will get hitched in 2022, up from the typical 2.2 million weddings a year, thanks to pandemic-related postponements, according to wedding website The Knot.

That means you may find yourself buying multiple bridesmaid dresses or renting several tuxedos in a shorter timeframe. You'll also be contending with inflation and supply-chain issues.

More from Invest in You:

Suze Orman's three rules to easily budget money as a couple

What Gen Z and millennials want from their employers

Here's what to consider before staring a side hustle

"The demand is high," said Esther Lee, deputy editor at The Knot. "There's a very ripe appetite to have in-person events again."

While being asked to be in a wedding party is an honor, make sure you can handle the financial commitment, Lee said.

To be sure, 50% of Americans who have been part of a wedding party have incurred debt as a result and 56% have felt pressure to spend more than they could afford, the LendingTree survey found.

Nearly 40% of bridal party members regret spending some of the money they did.