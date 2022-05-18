Here’s what Gen Z and millennials want from their employers amid the Great Resignation

Luis Alvarez | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Gen Z and millennials, like millions of other Americans, are looking for a new way to work. Stressed and burned out, many have walked away from their jobs. Others still plan to do so, according the Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and millennial survey. Some 40% of Gen Zers and 24% of millennials would like to leave their jobs within two years. About a third would quit without another job lined up, the global survey found. More than 14,000 Gen Z members and over 7,400 millennials from 46 countries were polled between November and January. Pay was the No. 1 reason younger people left their jobs in the last two years, followed by feeling the workplace was detrimental to their mental health and burnout. Some 46% of Gen Zers and 45% of millennials reported feeling burned out due to their work environment.