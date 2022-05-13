Here are some strategies to pay off credit card debt before interest rates rise again

Interest rates are set to rise again, making it a good time to pay off high-cost credit card debt as soon as possible.

Annual percentage rates on credit cards are currently just over 16%. Because the Federal Reserve is in a rate hiking cycle, with half-point increases on the table for every remaining meeting this year, APRs are likely to go up.

They could even overtake the current record high of 17.87% set in April 2019.

That could pose a problem for Americans with outstanding bills. Credit card balances reached $841 billion in the first three months of the year, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In the same timeframe, 229 million people opened new credit card accounts, an increase from the previous quarter.

"The biggest key to get out of credit card debt is to not be paying a high interest rate on that debt," said personal finance expert Suze Orman.

Look for lower interest rates

One of the first steps Orman advises for those looking to chip away at credit card debt is to see if you can lower your interest rates.

Doing this will help you pay off your debt faster and make sure more of your money is going towards knocking out what you owe, instead of accumulating interest.

There are a few ways to do this, such as a balance transfer to another credit card with 0% interest rates for a certain period, taking out a personal loan with a lower interest rate to pay off your credit balance or working with credit counselor to consolidate your debt with a lower rate.