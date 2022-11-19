These are the 5 traits daters say are more important than physical attraction, according to a recent survey from Match

"Love is blind" is known as a trite platitude — and an addictive Netflix show. It's also becoming the truth for more daters, according to recent data from Match users.

Almost half, 49%, of the 5,000 surveyed said they have fallen in love with someone they weren't initially attracted to. Ten years ago, only 38% of daters said the same.

The traits singles are looking for actually have nothing to do with looks.

The top 5 qualities singles want in a potential partner instead, according to Match data, are: