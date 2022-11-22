The 10 U.S. cities where the first year of homeownership is the cheapest

Owning a home in San Francisco costs nearly $500,000 for just the first year. But in many other U.S. cities, the first year of homeownership is more affordable.

Recent data from SmartAsset shows the average cost of the first year of owning a home in several major cities. The study anaylized data for the 20 largest cities in the U.S., specifically considering two categories: upfront costs and annual recurring costs.

For upfront costs, SmartAsset assumed a 20% down payment on a median-priced home, using data from Zillow, as well as average closing costs, excluding escrow and any pre-paid expenses. Annual recurring costs include mortgage payments, average property tax and homeowners' insurance. The data also assumes a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 6% interest rate.

Keep in mind that living in any of these areas will be more expensive than smaller places, due to competition and high home values. But within the list of major cities, here are the 10 places where the first year of homeownership is the least expensive.