You don't have to be 'fun' at work, but it's good for your career

On Sunday, a Washington Post headline seemed to herald a small victory for office employees everywhere: "French man wins right to not be 'fun' at work."

Slackers of the world, unite! No longer will we have to show up and smile for what our bosses call "fun" and what the rest of us call "mandatory."

Naturally, the story is a bit more complicated than that. Our Gallic hero didn't simply refuse to attend the holiday cookie swap in the conference room. He was fired for failing to go along with coworkers who operated the office like a frat house, complete with hard drinking, mock sexual acts and crude nicknames.

With that context, it's no surprise the courts ruled he had a "fundamental freedom" to sit out such social events. But WaPo's headline raises an interesting question: How "fun" do you actually have to be in the workplace?