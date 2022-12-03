These are the best U.S. states to raise a family if you make over $70,000 a year

Rocket Mortgage's November report ranked the best states to raise a family based on data from U.S. News and WalletHub.

A new report from Rocket Mortgage used data from U.S. News and WalletHub to rank states according to several criteria: family fun

health and safety concerns

education and childcare possibilities

overall affordability

social and economic factors Overall, the report found that the best states in the U.S. to raise a family are home to major cities that are continuing to grow in population size and emerging industries. And the average price of a home across all five places on the list is under $750,000. The average household income is $71,075.

No. 1 best state to raise a family if you make over $70,000 a year: Massachusetts

Total score: 65.21 Massachusetts is a state that offers everything from the Berkshire Mountains to the beaches of Cape Cod and a major city like Boston. Although Massachusetts ranks no. 2, behind Connecticut, as the nation's least affordable state, it makes up for the high cost of living by offering a great public school network and a world-class healthcare system, according to Rocket Mortgage. According to U.S. News, Massachusetts ranks no. 2 for healthcare. Boston is home to two of the best hospitals in the country: Massachusetts General (rank: 5) and Brigham and Women's (rank: 14). The state also consistently gets high scores for its public education for grades pre-K to 12, coming in second to New Jersey.

5 best U.S. states to raise a family if you make over $70,000/year