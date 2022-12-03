I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor. Here's the No. 1 skill I wish more parents taught their kids today

Developing skills like curiosity, kindness and emotional intelligence at a young age will help kids succeed as adults. But there's one skill that parents aren't teaching their kids enough of today: self-regulation. When kids learn to self-regulate, they better understand the importance of time and how to manage their own behaviors and actions. This was something I prioritized teaching my daughters when they were young, and it contributed to their success. Susan is the CEO of YouTube, Janet is a doctor, and Anne is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe. All three rose to the top of competitive, male-dominated professions.

Kids need to learn self-regulation now more than ever

Twenty years ago, children would meet up with friends in person, play outside, do puzzles and read books. Things have changed a lot since then. We are constantly on electronic devices. And kids are tech-savvy. I've seen second graders demand cell phones from their parents to take photos or go on social media. But it's not so much the access kids have that worries me. It's the lack of self-control and self-efficacy regarding the access. How much time should kids have on a digital device? How often should they use it? What should they be doing on it? Self-regulation isn't just about screen time. It ultimately helps them become more capable and confident in all aspects of their lives.

How parents can help kids self-regulate