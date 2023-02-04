I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor. Here’s my biggest problem with 'helicopter parenting'

A lot of parents today think the best way to educate kids is to be in total control. This is the foundation of "helicopter parenting," a very involved parenting style in which kids have little or no control of their daily activities. Studies have indicated that kids with helicopter parents who have high expectations for academic performance, or who overreacted when they make a mistake, tend to be more self-critical, anxious and vulnerable. But my biggest problem with helicopter parenting? It places no importance on kindness and turns kids into narcissists. Too many parents are only focused on winning, convinced that if their kids aren't perfect, they will fail in life. And if their kids fail, they fail as well. It's a very selfish and narrow way of thinking.

Why kindness matters in parenting

When we fixate on individual success, we're inadvertently raising children who lack empathy. Kids don't have time to think about other people when they're focused on performing. Kindness was something I prioritized teaching my daughters when they were young. Today, Susan is the CEO of YouTube, Janet is a professor of pediatrics, and Anne is the co-founder and CEO of the genetics and health company 23andMe. But it was never about money or fame to them. They had a drive to make a difference in other people's lives. For Susan, kindness meant taking better care of her employees. When she was at Google, she helped set up a daycare program. She knew parents would be happier and perform better if they knew their kids were in good hands. She also fought for longer maternity leave. For Janet, kindness meant helping parents raise strong children with healthy eating habits. And for Anne, kindness was giving people more control of their health by helping them understand their own genome. People who are kind also tend to be happier and live longer. All kind acts have a bit of self-interest in them: They give us a sense of peace and meaning that can't be bought.

How to teach kindness at a young age